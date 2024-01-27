Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $188,000 in Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Savers Value Village, Inc. (NYSE:SVV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $118,500,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $39,482,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $36,815,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Savers Value Village during the second quarter worth approximately $33,147,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Savers Value Village by 166.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 870,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jubran N. Tanious sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Savers Value Village from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Savers Value Village has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Savers Value Village Price Performance

Savers Value Village stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.89. The stock had a trading volume of 393,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,916. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Savers Value Village, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $26.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.75.

Savers Value Village (NYSE:SVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $392.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Savers Value Village had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 34.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Savers Value Village, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Savers Value Village

Savers Value Village, Inc sells second-hand merchandise in retail stores in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It operates stores under the Savers, Value Village, Village des Valeurs, Unique, and 2nd Avenue banners. The company purchases secondhand textiles, including clothing, bedding, and bath items; shoes; accessories; housewares; books; and other goods from non-profit partners, then processes, selects, prices, merchandises, and sells them in its stores.

