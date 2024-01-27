Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.04 Million in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.16% of RadNet at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 84.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in RadNet by 48.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 180.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 51.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,354 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in RadNet in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,488.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,385 shares in the company, valued at $336,474. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 10,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $354,227.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,432 shares in the company, valued at $2,396,488.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.26. 293,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,910. RadNet, Inc. has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $39.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,721.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $401.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. RadNet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RadNet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

