Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $3.81 Million in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Hasbro by 325.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,903,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575,265 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Hasbro by 595.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,843,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,766 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hasbro by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,763,000 after buying an additional 2,541,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after buying an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Hasbro by 76.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,281,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,063,000 after buying an additional 1,423,517 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Up 2.1 %

Hasbro stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.11. 1,578,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,588. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $73.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.75.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -69.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

