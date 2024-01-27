Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $6.11 Million in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,108,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 1.53% of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,563,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $797,000.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Stock Down 0.0 %

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,961. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.37. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Company Profile

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.