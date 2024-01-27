Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 200.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,604. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $85.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.64.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total transaction of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 293,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,337,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

