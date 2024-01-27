Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $531,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 102,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 671,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,103,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Performance

Shares of Z stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,733,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,539. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average is $48.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.48 and a beta of 1.80. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $59.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Z

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $100,412.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,229.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,227 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $50,135.22. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,975.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.