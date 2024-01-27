Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 5,411 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Datadog were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,134,000 after purchasing an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after buying an additional 33,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,099,000. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.87.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,500,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,734,401. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $136.07. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,012.08, a P/E/G ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.03.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

