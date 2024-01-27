Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 227,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.08% of LXP Industrial Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,565,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,829,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $870,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 325,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after acquiring an additional 222,726 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

LXP Industrial Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE LXP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,302,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,884. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $11.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.86.

LXP Industrial Trust Increases Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.14). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $85.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 305.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their target price on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LXP

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.