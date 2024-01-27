Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 90,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,585,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.08% of Berry Global Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BERY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,833,000 after acquiring an additional 43,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.55.

BERY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $66.80. 988,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,492. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This is a boost from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is 22.00%.

In related news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James Till sold 11,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $777,503.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,383 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,752 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

