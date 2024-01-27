Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 303,302 Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 303,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,990,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corebridge Financial during the first quarter worth about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CRBG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,807,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,139. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.25. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Corebridge Financial had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRBG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Corebridge Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corebridge Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.11.

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

