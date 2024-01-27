Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,005 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 597.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Stock Down 0.5 %

Hyatt Hotels stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.45. 819,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.43. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $133.62.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In related news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $549,907.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,143.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,302 shares of company stock worth $9,371,534. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on H. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.92.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.