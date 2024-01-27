Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 10,400 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,400 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 69.1% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.80.

BABA traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company had a trading volume of 19,418,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,096,148. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $119.71.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

