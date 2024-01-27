Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 10,409 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,409 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.88.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $167.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,094. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.13 and a 52-week high of $169.56.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,994,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 1,905 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.37, for a total value of $299,789.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

