Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 140 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRX. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $1,608,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Regal Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In related news, Director Theodore D. Crandall purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.77 per share, for a total transaction of $201,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,479.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $136.87. The stock had a trading volume of 278,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,237. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $166.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.68.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.40). Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

