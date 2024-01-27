Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 200 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Pool were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,424,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,870,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,745,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,403,369,000 after acquiring an additional 93,012 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,781,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $667,530,000 after acquiring an additional 162,835 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 54,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,502,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $454,148,000 after acquiring an additional 139,946 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pool Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of POOL stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $377.39. 300,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,813. Pool Co. has a 12-month low of $307.77 and a 12-month high of $423.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $375.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.
Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.
