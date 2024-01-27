Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 27,425 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,425 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 8,912 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.6 %

Lamar Advertising stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.37. The company had a trading volume of 202,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.49. Lamar Advertising has a 12-month low of $77.21 and a 12-month high of $112.34.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

