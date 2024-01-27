Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $121,000 Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 39,581 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after purchasing an additional 63,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 75.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 95,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after purchasing an additional 40,932 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

IYM traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.38. 26,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,533. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.22 and a fifty-two week high of $141.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.86. The stock has a market cap of $793.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

