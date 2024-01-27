Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bowen Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BOWNU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowen Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000.

Bowen Acquisition Price Performance

BOWNU remained flat at $10.43 during trading hours on Friday. Bowen Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.34.

Bowen Acquisition Profile

Bowen Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

