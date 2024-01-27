Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,887,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,979,000 after acquiring an additional 186,520 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,841,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,858,000 after purchasing an additional 172,031 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,905,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after buying an additional 105,826 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO remained flat at $54.72 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.82.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

