Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $204,000 Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lowered its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 38,707,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,275,959,000 after buying an additional 6,665,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 38,639.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,121,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,757,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

TD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.15. 3,217,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $54.69 and a 1-year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 68.19%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

