Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Has $340,000 Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 812.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 25.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 139.2% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 22.6% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 105,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,198,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.88.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.00. 404,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,671. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $158.93 and a 1-year high of $204.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

