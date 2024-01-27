Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Increases Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 185.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,496,807,000 after purchasing an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 116.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,961. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $68.92 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stephens lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities cut Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

