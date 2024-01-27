Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRE stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.13. 10,042,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,476,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.75. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $34.52 and a twelve month high of $65.32.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.