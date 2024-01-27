Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 835.0% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $72.70. 9,120,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,358,208. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.26. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.2105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

