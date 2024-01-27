Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 175 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in Novartis by 49.5% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Novartis by 118.1% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $107.16. 953,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,077. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.12. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $79.98 and a 1-year high of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $227.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

