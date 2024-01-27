Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Sells 725 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 87.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,822,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Rockwell Automation by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ROK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.27.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.68, for a total value of $1,858,193.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,715 shares in the company, valued at $20,616,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $303.00. 385,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,124. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $294.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.87. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.19 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 40.19%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.