Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc Trims Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.73. 6,384,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,047,425. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.43.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. Morgan Stanley’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total transaction of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,822,720. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MS. HSBC cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $91.00 price target (down previously from $102.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.15 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

