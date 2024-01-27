Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Price Target Lowered to $74.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.63.

NYSE PNW traded up $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,242,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,038. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $67.35 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.17. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.81%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total value of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at about $15,524,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

