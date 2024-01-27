Piper Sandler Cuts Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) Price Target to $69.00

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $52.40.

Bank of Hawaii stock opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $79.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 160.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 2,197.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

