Piper Sandler Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $41.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s previous close.

NBHC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of NBHC stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $35.99. 136,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,572. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. National Bank has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.11.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that National Bank will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of National Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Bank by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of National Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

