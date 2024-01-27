Piper Sandler Lowers Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target to $68.00

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pathward Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pathward Financial Price Performance

CASH stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.45. 257,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,228. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Pathward Financial has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of Pathward Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,311,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 797 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Pathward Financial by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 942 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

