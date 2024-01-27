Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PowerSchool from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of PowerSchool from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.10.

Shares of NYSE PWSC traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.82. 393,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.31. PowerSchool has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.64 and a beta of 1.00.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.32 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of PowerSchool stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PowerSchool news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 58,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $1,321,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,205,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,625,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Ryan Shander sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $61,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,447,478.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,256,725. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWSC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

