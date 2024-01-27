Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Position Boosted by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,128 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAA. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 32.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 104,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 451.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 392,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $545,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,259,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,127. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.23.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 79.85%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.