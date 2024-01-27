Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.05

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.05 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 2173532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.04.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.42 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 79.85%.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In other news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Plains All American Pipeline

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 212.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.