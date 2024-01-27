Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Cut to $107.00

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PLXS. Sidoti lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Get Plexus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Plexus

Plexus Stock Performance

PLXS traded down $1.43 on Thursday, reaching $93.03. The stock had a trading volume of 97,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,195. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Plexus has a 12-month low of $83.84 and a 12-month high of $114.06.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). Plexus had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $982.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Plexus

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,885 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,263,860 over the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plexus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 680.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Plexus by 294.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.