Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN) Shares Sold by Periscope Capital Inc.

Periscope Capital Inc. lowered its position in Plutonian Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTN – Free Report) by 76.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482,576 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 3.00% of Plutonian Acquisition worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plutonian Acquisition by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 414,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,433 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $411,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plutonian Acquisition by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 237,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 41,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plutonian Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $617,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plutonian Acquisition alerts:

Plutonian Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.70. 2,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,785. Plutonian Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.59.

Plutonian Acquisition Profile

Plutonian Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire businesses on companies engaged in metaverse technologies, tourism, and e-commerce related industries in the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plutonian Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plutonian Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.