PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0022

PotCoin (POT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $128.92 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00161819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014262 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000370 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002356 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

