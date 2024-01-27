PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,467,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 674.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,166,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,905 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after purchasing an additional 421,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,606,000 after purchasing an additional 361,983 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $45.98. 394,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 348,258. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.42 and a 200 day moving average of $47.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07 and a beta of 1.19. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.92 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 219.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Get Our Latest Report on PCH

PotlatchDeltic Profile

(Free Report)

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.