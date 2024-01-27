Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 4,250.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas raised shares of Prada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Get Prada alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PRDSY

Prada Price Performance

About Prada

OTCMKTS PRDSY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.35. 6,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738. Prada has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $15.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.37.

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.