Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Premier Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Premier Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Premier Financial

Premier Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of PFC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.17. 122,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The company has a market cap of $792.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Premier Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.64.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $67.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.04 million. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 24.39%. Analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premier Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Premier Financial news, Director Donald P. Hileman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $30,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,241.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Premier Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 766.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Premier Financial by 774.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Premier Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Premier Financial

(Get Free Report)

Premier Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides various banking services. It offers demand, checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposits and certificates of deposit account registry service; and investment products. The company also provides residential and commercial real estate, commercial, construction, home improvement and home equity, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.