Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Premier has increased its dividend by an average of 30.3% per year over the last three years. Premier has a payout ratio of 37.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Premier to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,741. Premier has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $33.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.39.

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Premier had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $318.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.43 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

PINC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Premier from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Premier from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Premier by 48.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

