Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th.

Primis Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 24.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primis Financial to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.5%.

Get Primis Financial alerts:

Primis Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRST traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 143,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,041. The stock has a market cap of $325.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81. Primis Financial has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Primis Financial ( NASDAQ:FRST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $37.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 5.90%. On average, analysts expect that Primis Financial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRST. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 2,818.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Primis Financial by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Primis Financial by 533.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Primis Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primis Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primis Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primis Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.