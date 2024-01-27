Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,236 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of OGE Energy worth $24,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 98,211.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in OGE Energy by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,302,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 823,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 650,568 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.89. 1,456,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,173. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.65. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.25.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 9.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th were paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 80.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

OGE Energy Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

