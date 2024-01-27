Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.19 Million Stock Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 961,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,187 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $26,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,973,000 after acquiring an additional 651,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Dropbox by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,013,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,715,000 after buying an additional 490,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,245,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,050,000 after acquiring an additional 257,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Dropbox by 9.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,782,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after buying an additional 326,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Price Performance

Dropbox stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,667,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,925. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.99. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

Insider Transactions at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.66 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,860,087.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $88,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 453,761 shares in the company, valued at $13,345,111.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,055 shares of company stock worth $379,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DBX shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dropbox

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.