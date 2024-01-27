Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,300,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 614,034 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coty were worth $25,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COTY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 3.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 653,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Coty by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 352,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 19.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 26,781 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Coty by 12.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Coty by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 222,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 59,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE:COTY traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $12.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,350,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,316,964. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.90.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Coty Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COTY shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Coty from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Kepler Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coty in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.66 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Coty from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Coty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.84.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

