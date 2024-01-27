Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $24,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in New York Times by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,273,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,947,000 after buying an additional 64,885 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 8,558,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after acquiring an additional 419,442 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in New York Times by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,506,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,552,000 after buying an additional 143,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in New York Times by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,504,000 after acquiring an additional 305,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,218,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,482. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $49.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $598.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The New York Times Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NYT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Featured Stories

