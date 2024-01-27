Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 981,138 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 4,867.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,001,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981,138 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $26,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ally Financial by 68.6% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.93.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,458,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.58 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.13%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

