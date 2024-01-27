Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,895,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 168,091 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of LifeStance Health Group worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LFST. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth $63,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 113,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $741,204.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,690,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,676,628.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 194,611 shares of company stock worth $1,239,429. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.43. The company had a trading volume of 832,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $9.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.18 million. LifeStance Health Group had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 18.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

