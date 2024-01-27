Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 24,213 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,213 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Universal Display worth $25,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Universal Display by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Universal Display Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:OLED traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.58. The company had a trading volume of 228,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,299. Universal Display Co. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $194.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.08 and a 200 day moving average of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Universal Display

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.