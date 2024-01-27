Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 4,298 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $25,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,973,000 after acquiring an additional 114,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 66.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,153,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $588,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,552,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 30.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 695,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,841,000 after acquiring an additional 163,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RGLD traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,042. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.82 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold Increases Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $138.62 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.83% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RGLD shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.88.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

